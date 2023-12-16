Shooting incident in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - An Essex Junction man is facing charges this morning after an alleged shooting in Colchester.

Colchester police say they received 911 calls of a shooting incident just before 9:00 p.m. last night behind 363 Ethan Allen avenue. Police say it was the result of a dispute over a potentially stolen car. Police arrested 52 year old Todd Kessler and charged him with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and a DUI. There is no evidence of any injuries from the shooting. Kessler was released on conditions, and is set to appear in court at a later date.

