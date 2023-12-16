How to help
Vt. delegation advocate for residential re-entry facility for soon-to-be-former prisoners

FILE
FILE(Lisa Rathke | AP)
By Cam Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of Vermont’s congressional delegation are pushing to create a place for former federal prisoners to go to prepare them for life back in the community.

This comes after senators Welch, Sanders, and congresswoman Balint penned a letter to the Federal Prison Director, calling for a residential re-entry facility in the Green Mountains.

These centers offer transitional services and assistance for those after incarceration. According to Sanders, Vermont and Hawaii are the only states in the country without one. He says giving former prisoners a place to go to reintegrate will make communities safer in the end.

“They’ve been in jail and the world has changed. How do you find an apartment? Where do you find it? Where do you find the money to afford the very high rents that we’re paying? This gives people some time to acclimate to the world that’s out there and have a bit of stability in their lives with a roof over their heads,” said Sanders.

Along with housing, these facilities will also provide individuals substance use and mental health treatment. It’s not clear where the facility would be located, when it would open, or how much it will cost.

