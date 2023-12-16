How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

What-to-do: Saturday, December 16

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Saturday.

Is your tree still looking a little empty? Maybe it’s time to make your own ornaments. Essex Resort and Spa is hosting a free ornament making class today from 10:00 a.m. to noon. The event will be taught by local artist Pete Boardman. The class is free for everyone.

The Cabot Christmas Market is today, and the town is going all out. In The Den at Harry’s Hardware, there will be music until 7:00 p.m. , mulled wine, hot apple cider, empanadas, and Bavarian style pretzels. If that’s not enough, Hook and Peel Wood Fired Pizza will also be served. Santa is coming at noon, and 20 vendors will be selling homemade crafts and treats all afternoon.

Come take the holiday express all around the green mountains in just one room. Local artist Gayl Braisted painted ski lifts, skiers, rock climbers and bicyclists. It’s the 30th anniversary of the holiday train exhibit. Admission to the museum is $10 dollars for adults, $5 dollars for seniors, and free for kids.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Burlington woman charged with coffee assault
File image
2 Mass. women arrested in kidnapping investigation
Logan Clegg/File
Logan Clegg sentenced to life in prison for murder of NH couple
Noah Kahan performed songs for patients at the UVM Children’s Hospital in Burlington Friday.
Noah Kahan gives surprise holiday concert at UVM Children’s Hospital
NY Forest rangers located the body of Ana Karen Vasquez-Flores Thursday morning in a section...
Missing woman found dead in Champlain, NY

Latest News

Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What-to-do: Sunday, December 10
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What-to-do: Saturday, December 9th
file
Flannel Friday in Montpelier
Events to do on Sunday
What-to-do: Saturday, November 25