What-to-do: Saturday, December 16

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Saturday.

Is your tree still looking a little empty? Maybe it’s time to make your own ornaments. Essex Resort and Spa is hosting a free ornament making class today from 10:00 a.m. to noon. The event will be taught by local artist Pete Boardman. The class is free for everyone.

The Cabot Christmas Market is today, and the town is going all out. In The Den at Harry’s Hardware, there will be music until 7:00 p.m. , mulled wine, hot apple cider, empanadas, and Bavarian style pretzels. If that’s not enough, Hook and Peel Wood Fired Pizza will also be served. Santa is coming at noon, and 20 vendors will be selling homemade crafts and treats all afternoon.

Come take the holiday express all around the green mountains in just one room. Local artist Gayl Braisted painted ski lifts, skiers, rock climbers and bicyclists. It’s the 30th anniversary of the holiday train exhibit. Admission to the museum is $10 dollars for adults, $5 dollars for seniors, and free for kids.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.