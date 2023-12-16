BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday will be a decent day, though colder than Friday. Expect partly sunny skies, with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Lows will drop into the 20s Saturday night.

We have yet another significant storm system on the way for Sunday night through Monday. This one looks much wetter than the past few storms, with potentially strong winds. Sunday will be cloudy, with rain arriving during the afternoon, and becoming heavy at times overnight. It will become windy late Sunday night as well, possibly gusting from the south over 40 mph. Rain will continue Monday, possibly heavy at times in spots. Unseasonably warm air will accompany the rain, with highs in the mid to even upper 50s. This will cause significant snowmelt, which combined with the rain, will cause rivers to rise and possibly result in minor flooding. Scattered power outages are also possible through Monday. Stay tuned for the latest updates. The rain will change to snow showers Monday night, and continue Tuesday. An inch or so accumulation is possible, but that’s about it.

Winter officially arrives on Thursday at 10:27 PM. The rest of the week will be fair and seasonable, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 30s. Lows will be in the teens and 20s.

