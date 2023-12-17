How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Disney’s Animal Kingdom announces birth of African elephant calf

The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.
The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.(Disney)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Animal care teams at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, are celebrating a milestone birth.

They announced Saturday the birth of an African elephant calf at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

It is the first calf born at the theme park in seven years.

The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.

Officials say she is now bonding with her mother, Nadirah. She was born at the park in 2005.

The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.
The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.(Disney)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is known for its commitment to wildlife conservation and education.

The park is home to various animals, and many of them participate in breeding programs to help conserve endangered species.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
2 Mass. women arrested in kidnapping investigation
Colchester gunfire investigation.
Gunfire incident in Colchester
CityPlace
CityPlace takes shape over Burlington skyline
Noah Kahan performed songs for patients at the UVM Children’s Hospital in Burlington Friday.
Noah Kahan gives surprise holiday concert at UVM Children’s Hospital
Logan Clegg/File
Logan Clegg sentenced to life in prison for murder of NH couple

Latest News

file
Newbury girls summer camp vandalized
file
Sheldon bus driver charged after hitting student
Tens of thousands of people visit Upper’s Winter Fantasy of Lights every year.
Holiday light display raises nearly $900,000 for charity
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel presses ahead in Gaza as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct