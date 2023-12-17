How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Every fallen veteran in Vermont honored on ‘Wreaths Across America Day’

Photo courtesy Susan Sweetser Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery Randolph, Vt.
Photo courtesy Susan Sweetser Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery Randolph, Vt.(Susan Sweetser)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - On ‘Wreaths Across America Day’ thousands of remembrance wreaths are placed on the graves of the country’s fallen heroes.

The mission of Wreaths Across America is to honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

Wreaths Across America was founded in 2007 and every year since, they’ve worked to make sure vets are not forgotten. This year, they exceeded their goal and every veteran’s grave in Vermont got one.

There are 4,801 vets buried in military cemeteries in Vermont and about 3,000 at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph Center alone.

Any extra wreaths that got sponsored go to next year’s effort.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
2 Mass. women arrested in kidnapping investigation
File photo
Burlington woman charged with coffee assault
Logan Clegg/File
Logan Clegg sentenced to life in prison for murder of NH couple
Noah Kahan performed songs for patients at the UVM Children’s Hospital in Burlington Friday.
Noah Kahan gives surprise holiday concert at UVM Children’s Hospital
CityPlace
CityPlace takes shape over Burlington skyline

Latest News

Williston volunteers work to rescue an injured goose.
‘Honk’ for help answered in Williston
Local Christmas tree growers keeping up with holiday demand
Local Christmas tree growers keeping up with holiday demand
Santa gets a bowling lesson in Rutland
Santa gets a bowling lesson in Rutland
Stores in Waitsfield hoped to draw in the customers by hosting events as part of the...
Waitsfield businesses get creative to entice holiday shoppers
Donating backpacks of essentials to children in foster care nationwide.
All hands on deck in Rutland to help kids in foster care