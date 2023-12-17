Every fallen veteran in Vermont honored on ‘Wreaths Across America Day’

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - On ‘Wreaths Across America Day’ thousands of remembrance wreaths are placed on the graves of the country’s fallen heroes.

The mission of Wreaths Across America is to honor those who serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

Wreaths Across America was founded in 2007 and every year since, they’ve worked to make sure vets are not forgotten. This year, they exceeded their goal and every veteran’s grave in Vermont got one.

There are 4,801 vets buried in military cemeteries in Vermont and about 3,000 at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph Center alone.

Any extra wreaths that got sponsored go to next year’s effort.

