‘Honk’ for help answered in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An injured goose’s ‘honk’ for help was answered in Williston, thanks to a community effort. WCAX was there for the heart-warming rescue.

Christiana Pepin of Williston says she knew something was wrong for a while.

“I noticed that goose about 2 weeks ago, just sitting here. I talked to a couple rehabbers, and it was still here a couple weeks later. So, I posted this on Front Porch Forum, and I got a team together and here we are,” said Pepin.

“Christiana noticed that this goose, didn’t migrate and it also has a wing injury. A lone goose is a dead goose,“ said veterinary nurse, Angela Pollock.

Beth Volker of Essex helped pull a group together to help.

“She got ahold of me and ask me to Pull together a Posse. So, I pulled together a posse of people. These people are just wonderful, all volunteers,” said Volker.

Area first responders arrived to assist in the efforts. John Willett, a Williston firefighter was one of them.

“We were worried about the ice water. And the components of people falling in. So, we thought it would be better for us that are trained in ice Water rescue to work on the sidelines of the pond,” said Willett. “So, we had to wrangle that goose to the point where we could actually catch it, and it was a very cagey goose. It went over the rope; it came back over the road.”

Phoenix Crockett was the one who was able to capture it safely.

“There was a goose, it didn’t make it south for winter, probably because of what’s called ‘Angel’s Wing’, so the fire department showed up with a rope, they walked it back-and-forth. We played jump rope with the goose for a while until I was eventually able to net it,” said Crockett. “Took a little under an hour after the fire department got here to finish up the job.” Fellow rescuer Shona Mossey says the next steps are uncertain, but they have hope for the best.

“So now he’ll go to a veterinarian for assessment and if his wind can be fixed fix, she’s young so there’s a hope that maybe the wing can be set if it’s not a bad break and by Spring she can fly again. That would be the hope.”

