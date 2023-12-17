Local Christmas tree growers keeping up with holiday demand

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Searching high and low for the perfect Christmas tree is tradition for Charlotte residents Howard and Wendy Pierce every holiday season.

“We love this farm, love Jericho and love to walk at mills river park and we always get our tree here every year, it’s just tradition,” Wendy Pierce said.

But they say there’s a reason they keep coming back to whites tree farm in particular...

“Everybody’s so friendly, welcoming, the shop inside is always festive and cheery,” she said.

“We’ve been coming here for years, it’s pretty to drive by and it’s a great place to buy a tree,” Howard Pierce said.

The owner of the farm tells me there are roughly 40-thousand trees here and he sold several thousand of them.

“The crowds all came out and we sold an awful lot of trees and now we’re going to try to grow them again for another year,” Owner Robert Allen White said.

Farm staff say while they wish they had more to sell, they’re thankful the growing season was a success.

“Really good, it would be nice if we had a lot more trees to sell but there pretty well gone now but mother nature treated us extremely well this summer, they grew very well,” White said.

But in terms of the business itself, he says things are different especially when compared to Christmases before the pandemic.

“On a whole sale basis, definitely increased, one a retail basis -- maybe an increase, maybe it didn’t depending on the realtor, we actually went down a little bit from last year. It’d be nice to enough to get to Christmas like we used to have but since the pandemic, I don’t know anybody that can make it that way anymore,” White said.

But business aside, he’s just happy to see smiles on customers’ faces.

“We’re not trying to get rich or anything, we’re just trying to have a nice little business . We like it when people come, worry about getting a good tree instead of what we’re going to pay for,” White said.

As for Wendy Pierce, she says this tree farm is definitely getting her in the holiday spirit.

“It’s just perfect, it’s Christmas,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.