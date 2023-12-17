Newbury girls summer camp vandalized

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state police are asking for your help after an all girls summer camp in Newbury was vandalized. Police say during the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday, signage was removed and thrown into the lake and nearby trees. They also say a 12-foot cattle gate was stolen from the property. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the St. Johnsbury barracks.

