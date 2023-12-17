How to help
Police search for missing Westminster man

Hugh Bedward of Westminster
Hugh Bedward of Westminster(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are searching for 59-year-old Hugh Bedward.

Police say Bedward’s last communication was approximately three weeks ago. They say the disappearance is not suspicious, but there are concerns for his welfare. Bedward is reportedly of Jamaican descent, approximately 6′0″, 250 lbs. with black hair, possibly dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

