Santa gets a bowling lesson in Rutland(WCAX)
By Sophia Thomas
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) -Santa learned to bowl with encouragement from some eager young helpers.

Rutland Bowlerama and Ten Pin Lounge saved a lane for Mr. and Mrs. Claus Saturday. Dozens of local elves ditched the sunny day for a chance to bowl under neon lights with the Clauses. Robin Hadley of Rutland says he bowled better with Santa by his side.

“When we invited him over to bowl, it was my turn and he left one pin, and I got that one pin that he left there!” Hadley said.

Though Hadley had the only Spiderman Santa hat, bowlers brought the spirit with funky sweaters and accessories. The luckiest ones got to hold the Claus’ gear while they bowled. Mrs. Claus was a natural, but it seems Santa’s bowling skills could use some workshopping outside of the north pole.

Just nine days away from Christmas, visitors were happy to get in last minute wishes at the alley.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

