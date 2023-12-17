Sheldon bus driver charged after hitting student

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bus driver is being charged with simple assault and cruelty to a child. 68-year-old Mitchell Boyer turned himself in to Vermont State Police yesterday following an incident on Thursday afternoon. According to police, around 4:38 p.m. police received a report from the Sheldon elementary school that Boyer hit a student with his hand on the bus. Police investigated and determined that Boyer did hit the child. He was cited and released to appear in Franklin County court in January to answer to the charges.

