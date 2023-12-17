UVM women's basketball earns big win over Duquesne

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a dominant first half, the UVM women’s basketball team defeated Duquesne on Saturday 77-61.

Five different Catamounts reached double figures, including a team-high 20 from Anna Olson, who added 10 rebounds to earn a double-double. Emma Utterback scored 13 points and dished 9 assists, Delaney Richason scored 12 and grabbed five rebounds, Andjela Matic was 4/5 from the field, finishing with 12 points, and Keira Hanson made two clutch baskets down the stretch to put the game away, and ended with a career-high 10 points.

“I think today we focused on team basketball,” Olson said. “The past few games we were kind of playing on islands offensively and defensively, and I think today we executed and had each other’s backs offensively and defensively which helped a lot, and it obviously showed.”

“These are the kind of games where in practice, we’re able to put up some numbers and it isn’t translating, so to finally see the confidence and raise up and hit shots, coming from a number of people opened up Anna’s game finally, it was really good to see,” head coach Alisa Kresge said. “It just felt like team basketball. I think we do have a talented locker room, but when we play like “I’ve gotta be the one,” I don’t think it’s selfish, but we forget about the other pieces. It was nice to see those pieces come together today.”

