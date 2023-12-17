How to help
Waitsfield businesses get creative to entice holiday shoppers

Stores in Waitsfield hoped to draw in the customers by hosting events as part of the Waitsfield Holiday Walkabout.(WCAX)
By Jessica Tara
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Businesses in the Mad River Valley tried a creative approach to entice holiday shoppers.

On Saturday, stores in lower and upper Waitsfield hoped to draw in the customers by hosting events like cookie decorating and a visit from Santa as part of the Waitsfield Holiday Walkabout.

Inkling’s Children’s Books participated in the event with a story time, arts and crafts, and making Christmas lists.

The hope is that the holiday fun will keep people shopping local, allowing area businesses to compete with the big box stores at a crucial time of year.

“My favorite part of the event today was seeing all the kids in our reading area listening closely to Beverly our reader this morning read ‘Dasher’ and the holiday spirit was totally in the air,” Inkling’s Children’s Books owner Brian Wray said.

Wray also says many kids that came to his store decorated ornaments and mailed letters to Santa.

