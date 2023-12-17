BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another significant storm is on the horizon, and once again, it will impact our region during the overnight/Monday timeframe. Today will start off mostly cloudy, then it will become cloudy, with rain arriving during the afternoon, continuing into the evening. It will be breezy and mild, with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tonight, rain will become heavy at times. It will also become windy, with gusts over 40 mph possible in spots, especially along the western slopes of the Green Mountains. If you’re traveling early Monday morning, there won’t be any snow to deal with, but the rain will likely cause ponding on roads, so take it easy out there.

The brunt of the storm will occur Monday, with rain, heavy at times, continuing into the afternoon. By Monday evening, a solid 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely, with locally 3 inches in spots. With highs expected to get into the 50s, this will cause significant snowmelt, which will cause rivers to rise. Minor to moderate flooding is possible in some of these rivers, so stay tuned for the latest updates. Also, the wind will be from the southeast at 15 to 25 mph, but could be much stronger along the Green Mountains, possibly gusting to 60 mph. Power outages are possible, so have flashlights, candles, food and/or water handy. The storm will quickly move out Monday night with some snow showers. Only an inch or so of accumulation is expected into Tuesday morning, but it could be a little slick out there.

Snow showers will continue Tuesday, with colder highs in the 30s. The rest of the week will feature quiet, decent weather, with partly sunny skies and highs generally in the upper 30s. Lows will be in the teens and 20s. Winter officially arrives Thursday at 10:27 PM.

