Burlington, UVM reach new housing agreement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington and the University of Vermont have reached a new agreement on student housing.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the agreement on Monday morning.

It aims to increase student beds on campus, reduce student pressure on the local housing market and support the school’s admission goals.

If approved by the City Council, the new zoning amendments would commit UVM to providing one-and-a-half beds per undergraduate student, as well as providing annual reports on beds and enrollment trends.

