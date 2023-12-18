How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burlington, UVM reach new housing agreement

The city of Burlington and the University of Vermont have reached a new agreement on student...
The city of Burlington and the University of Vermont have reached a new agreement on student housing. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington and the University of Vermont have reached a new agreement on student housing.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced the agreement on Monday morning.

It aims to increase student beds on campus, reduce student pressure on the local housing market and support the school’s admission goals.

If approved by the City Council, the new zoning amendments would commit UVM to providing one-and-a-half beds per undergraduate student, as well as providing annual reports on beds and enrollment trends.

Click here for more details.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Boyer
Sheldon bus driver charged with hitting student
Moretown
Heavy rain triggers flooding, closing roads and schools
This man is the suspect in two robberies committed on Sunday, December 17.
Police searching for suspect in Lyndon, St. Johnsbury robberies
Williston volunteers work to rescue an injured goose.
‘Honk’ for help answered in Williston
Vermont state police are asking the public for help after an all-girls summer camp in Newbury...
Newbury girls summer camp vandalized

Latest News

Moretown
Heavy rain triggers flooding, closing roads and schools
Police say one man was killed in a crash in Enosburg on Sunday night.
Police investigating fatal crash in Enosburg
A holiday tradition celebrated 43 years in Burlington today.
Pomerleau family holiday party benefits local children and families
Nearly 300 people attended the annual Pomerleau family holiday party on Sunday.
Pomerleau family holiday party benefits local children and families