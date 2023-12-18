Chester flooding leads to crash; swift-water rescue team waits at the ready

CHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A flooded road in Chester contributed to a head-on collision between an SUV and a tractor-trailer on Monday. Meanwhile, members of the fire department’s swift-water rescue team remain ready to respond across the region.

Four branches of the Williams River converge in Chester which means a lot of water flows through the community. It also means the town is all too familiar with flooding.

According to first responders, a flooded section of Route 10 caused the driver of an SUV to hydroplane across the road head-on into a tractor-trailer which then crashed into a telephone pole.

“It’s been a tricky morning,” Chester Fire Chief Matthew Wilson said.

It took crews more than two hours to get the truck driver cut out of her cab as water continued to flow across the roadway. She was eventually transported to the hospital.

“Everything is flooded, obviously, kind of made us working water trying to extricate the person,” Wilson said.

The driver of the SUV was cited for driving with a suspended license. To complicate matters, the crash also ruptured the fuel tanks on the 18-wheeler.

“It split the diesel tanks on this so we lost somewhere between 100 and 200 gallons of fuel,” Wilson said.

The emergency response came while several flooded roads in the area were closed to traffic, and while Chester’s swift water rescue team was activated to be on alert.

“We have a six-man crew that is attached to our station that will be in our station the rest of the day,” Wilson said.

Raging water spilled over the banks of the Williams River in several areas that run parallel to Route 103.

“That river floods often. Spring thaw, ice jams,” Chester Town Manager Julie Hance said.

Multiple homes on the other side were not safely accessible due to the high water but town officials were in touch with residents who were forced to simply wait for water levels to subside.

“If it were to go beyond 24 hours then we would start talking about bringing them out and getting them out of their homes if that is what they want,” Hance said.

Chester experienced significant flood impact back in July. Several homes were also lost during Tropical Storm Irene. But town officials say Monday’s flooding was not as bad.

“We are not at the level of July,” Hance said.

First responders say they are continuing to monitor the weather and will take added precautions to ensure public safety if and when they are needed.

