Flooding prompts State of Emergency in Essex County, NY

AU SABLE FORKS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Heavy December rainfall on Monday triggered flooding that cut off hamlets and towns in the Adirondacks, including Keene.

The National Weather Service says the AuSable River, which stretches between towns like Au Sable Forks and Keene, was up to 11 feet. That’s considered to be major flooding.

“We do not really have access to mutual support from other fire departments,” Keene Town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson said.

He says schools in Keene were called off earlier in the morning. And like in Essex County, a state of emergency was issued for the area.

“Normally you can not hear the little brook outside my window but right now I can hear boulders tumbling down the stream bank from the volume of water that is flowing. So, it really picks up fast off the building,” Wilson said.

Monday afternoon, Au Sable Forks fire officials cautioned residents to keep a watchful eye.

“I just suggest you pay attention, monitor it, and if you have to, get out,” Au Sable Forks Assistant Fire Chief David McKie Jr. said.

Water is expected to continue feeding into the river until late Monday night.

Wilson says houses have been flooded in Keene but local officials will not know the extent of the damage until Tuesday morning.

“From the time the rain ends you can sort of count on six or eight hours of high water and then it will gradually start to recede,” Wilson said. “So, I think in the morning we will be able to assess damage better, but not start repairs yet.”

