Flying in local flavors to the BTV airport

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Ryan Nakhleh puts the final touch on a display of locally made goods from his business, Local Maverick.

The sales and marketing company features products from dozens of Vermont makers at their Burlington location. They’ve partnered with the airport since December to bring those products to travelers with a pop-up store.

“It’s a huge opportunity for our small producers and our community of businesses that we work with,” Nakhleh said. “For me, it was a no brainer and we’re super excited to jump on board.”

Francesca D’Elia is one of those producers. Owner of Homegrown Jewelry, she imagines people stopping by for last-minute souvenirs and gifts between flights.

“I would love for them to just see it and have that lasting impression of ‘Vermont is somewhere that has really amazing makers and people who are doing amazing things in their community,’” D’Elia said.

Airport Director of Marketing Jeff Bartley initiated the partnership. He says it’s the start of a larger push to feature more Vermont businesses as the airport expands. He hopes to boost the local economy and engage travelers.

“I think amenities are important,” Bartley said. “We encourage our passengers to arrive two hours early so now we’re giving them one more thing that they can do.”

Local Maverick will relocate to the consolidated security checkpoint next, where they’ll sell goods and host cooking demos with local restaurants over the next few weeks. If it goes well, Bartley says they’ll open a permanent store in the terminal this April.

