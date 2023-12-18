How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive

The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of...
The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of toys to donate to the Last Minute Toy Store, an annual partnership with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.((Left) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; (right) Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (Gray News) – Country music star Jelly Roll is being praised for donating a semitruck full of toys to a toy drive in his hometown of Nashville.

According to WSMV, the country star held a toy drive from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 by collecting toys in donation bins at several Walmart stores.

The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of toys to donate to the Last Minute Toy Store, an annual partnership with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Last Minute Toy Store provides toys, books, games and sports equipment to qualifying families in need during the holiday season.

Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall took to social media to praise Jelly Roll for his efforts.

“Before CMA/Grammy awards and much of his success said he wanted to give back,” Hall wrote in a Facebook post. “Today a truck loaded with toys showed up at the The Last Minute Toy Store. You are changing music and lives. Thank you!”

Another public post shared by the Last Minute Toy Store said that the drive “needed some gifts for 7,675 kids… Jelly Roll sent over a TRACTOR TRAILER... and DUNKED it.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moretown
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott to give update on state’s response to flooding in Vermont
Mitchell Boyer
Sheldon bus driver charged with hitting student
A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash on Route 16 in Pinkham’s Grant on Sunday. - File...
New Hampshire woman killed in crash
This man is the suspect in two robberies committed on Sunday, December 17.
Police searching for suspect in Lyndon, St. Johnsbury robberies
Police say one man was killed in a crash in Enosburg on Sunday night.
Police investigating fatal crash in Enosburg

Latest News

Vermont was one of 31 places around the country that was designated a “Tech Hub” by the U.S....
New partnership aims to make Vermont a tech hub, create jobs
A flooded road in Chester contributed to a head-on collision between an SUV and a...
Chester flooding leads to crash; swift-water rescue team waits at the ready
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking...
Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples if the rituals don’t resemble marriage
Moretown
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott to give update on state’s response to flooding in Vermont