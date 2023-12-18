July flood victims still waiting on FEMA trailers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When will victims of this summer’s floods be able to move into FEMA trailers?

This summer’s floods wiped out several mobile home parks in Central Vermont and in Lamoille County. The feds have been working on bringing in FEMA trailers for flood victims, some of which are currently staged behind a fence along Interstate 91 in the Upper Valley.

But the floods were five months ago, and some are frustrated that there isn’t any activity at the old Elks Club in Montpelier.

Gov. Phil Scott says he is confident the feds will break ground soon.

“They have a fairly aggressive schedule lined up, seven days a week, 12 hours a day, but these conditions of frost and so forth make it more difficult,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

We’ve also learned that at his press briefing this week, the governor will be joined by representatives from FEMA to give an update on the trailers.

