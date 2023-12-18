Made in Vermont: Tim Tam Tummy

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s an all-hands-on-deck effort to get the colorful Tim Tam Tummy cans out the door and into the hands of kids.

“Tim Tam Tummy is actually the first ever kids kombucha,” said Sheri Kasper, a registered dietitian nutritionist for Tim Tam Tummy, a kid-centric kombucha brand, working to make the popular tea beverage tasty for tiny tummies.

“A lot of fermented foods that tend to be rich in probiotics are not exactly a kid-friendly palate,” she said.

Kasper says kombucha, like many other fermented foods, comes packed with nutritional value. “Gut health is proven to be connected to everything from cognition to digestive health and everything in between. So, it’s really important to get a lot of diversity in your gut and a lot of probiotics in your diet.”

She adds that from a nutritional standpoint, these shelf-stable drinks are best used as an alternative to fruit juice. And, they make a lively addition to any lunchbox.

“It offers 3 billion live probiotics per can, which makes it really unique,” she explained.

In fact, the beverage is unique in general. Chief Marketing Officer Mary Mauzy is one of the original founders of Tim Tam Tummy. A few years back, she and other parents realized there was a gap in the market.

“There are tons of functional, better-for-you beverages for adults, but most products for kids are still really high in sugar and lacking in true health benefits,” said Mauzy.

With a background in the beverage industry, Mauzy made the vision come to life by partnering with Middlebury’s Aqua ViTea, one of the first kombucha producers in the Northeast.

“And then they had really unique technology which enables the team there to deliver exactly what we need to create Tim Tam Tummy,” said Mauzy.

Together, they’ve created a kombucha drink loaded with vitamin C, low in sugar and carbonation, with the alcohol extracted. Most importantly, it comes in flavors that some of the pickiest eaters will love.

“Most of our four flavors that we launched with are kind of riffs on juice box flavors and other flavors they would already be familiar with,” Mauzy said.

Now, Tim Tam Tummy is in 200 stores across 19 states, including Hannaford for those shopping locally.

“The mission at Tim Tam Tummy is to spread probiotics and positivity, so boosting kids’ health and their happiness,” said Mauzy.

Products with probiotics and positivity that never lack culture.

