Manure spreading ban in effect for winter

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You might be spreading holiday cheer this season but officials are reminding you not to spread manure.

The annual winter manure spreading ban started on Friday and lasts until April 1st. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets is reminding farmers to keep that in mind to protect water quality, the working landscape, and natural resources.

The warning comes despite the heavy rainfall seen this summer which reduced spreading opportunities and stressed storage capacity. Though the ban is still in place, farmers can seek exemptions for emergency situations from their regional farm coordinators.

