A new chapter on givings books as gifts

By Jessica Tara
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Stores like Inklings Children’s Books in Waitsfield are benefiting from the holiday season.

Owner Brian Wray says he enjoys seeing more people come by his shop this time of year, and he’s changed some of the books in his store to fit the festivities. “The sales have been great, they’ve been consistent, and we’ve developed a group of regular readers who come in and explore and find new things. It’s been really rewarding,” he said.

Even though the store has only been open for a couple of months, business is doing well.

