N.H. vehicle collision results in death

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINKHAM’S GRANT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Gorham, New Hampshire woman has died after the vehicle she was in collided with another one in Pinkham’s Grant.

New Hampshire state police say at about 11:30 Sunday morning, a pickup truck driven by 63-year-old Bradley Eldridge of Errol, New Hampshire, collided with another pickup driven by 60-year-old Richard Gauthier of Gorham.

Richard Gauthier was later-transported to Dartmouth Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 54-year-old Linda Gauthier, died at the scene.

The crash happened on Route 16, where Eldridge was driving the Errol Fire Department’s Chevrolet Silverado.

