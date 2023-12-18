N.H. vehicle collision results in death

PINKHAM’S GRANT, N.H. (WCAX) - A Gorham, New Hampshire woman has died after the vehicle she was in collided with another one in Pinkham’s Grant.

New Hampshire state police say at about 11:30 Sunday morning, a pickup truck driven by 63-year-old Bradley Eldridge of Errol, New Hampshire, collided with another pickup driven by 60-year-old Richard Gauthier of Gorham.

Richard Gauthier was later-transported to Dartmouth Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries. His passenger, 54-year-old Linda Gauthier, died at the scene.

The crash happened on Route 16, where Eldridge was driving the Errol Fire Department’s Chevrolet Silverado.

