Police investigating fatal crash in Enosburg

ENOSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one man was killed in a crash in Enosburg on Sunday night.

Vermont state police say Ernest Erno, 69, of Richford, was headed east on Route 105 just before 10 p.m. Sunday when he went off the road, down an embankment and crashed into a ditch. He died at the scene.

Troopers say Erno was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.