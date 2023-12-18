How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police investigating fatal crash in Enosburg

Police say one man was killed in a crash in Enosburg on Sunday night. - File photo
Police say one man was killed in a crash in Enosburg on Sunday night. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENOSBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one man was killed in a crash in Enosburg on Sunday night.

Vermont state police say Ernest Erno, 69, of Richford, was headed east on Route 105 just before 10 p.m. Sunday when he went off the road, down an embankment and crashed into a ditch. He died at the scene.

Troopers say Erno was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Boyer
Sheldon bus driver charged with hitting student
Williston volunteers work to rescue an injured goose.
‘Honk’ for help answered in Williston
Vermont state police are asking the public for help after an all-girls summer camp in Newbury...
Newbury girls summer camp vandalized
Colchester gunfire investigation.
Gunfire incident in Colchester
Donating backpacks of essentials to children in foster care nationwide.
All hands on deck in Rutland to help kids in foster care

Latest News

Moretown
Heavy rain triggers flooding, closing roads and schools
A holiday tradition celebrated 43 years in Burlington today.
Pomerleau family holiday party benefits local children and families
Nearly 300 people attended the annual Pomerleau family holiday party on Sunday.
Pomerleau family holiday party benefits local children and families
You might be spreading holiday cheer this season but officials are reminding you not to spread...
Manure spreading ban in effect for winter
Making sure Vermonters are staying sober on the roads this holiday season. That is the goal of...
Williston P.D. holds sobriety checkpoints this holiday season