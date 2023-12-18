How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Pomerleau family holiday party benefits local children and families

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday tradition celebrated 43 years in Burlington on Sunday.

The Queen City’s Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront Department hosted the annual Pomerleau family holiday party, with nearly 300 people in attendance.

The event benefits local children and families and is offered to kids and their caregivers throughout Burlington who utilize the services of local agencies. Kids enjoyed live music, crafts, free gifts and books, magicians, artists and, of course, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Volunteers also helped register kids for the Parks Department’s winter programs and summer camps free of charge.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Boyer
Sheldon bus driver charged with hitting student
Williston volunteers work to rescue an injured goose.
‘Honk’ for help answered in Williston
Vermont state police are asking the public for help after an all-girls summer camp in Newbury...
Newbury girls summer camp vandalized
Colchester gunfire investigation.
Gunfire incident in Colchester
Donating backpacks of essentials to children in foster care nationwide.
All hands on deck in Rutland to help kids in foster care

Latest News

Nearly 300 people attended the annual Pomerleau family holiday party on Sunday.
Pomerleau family holiday party benefits local children and families
File Photo
Green Mountain Turnpike closed due to flooding
You might be spreading holiday cheer this season but officials are reminding you not to spread...
Manure spreading ban in effect for winter
Making sure Vermonters are staying sober on the roads this holiday season. That is the goal of...
Williston P.D. holds sobriety checkpoints this holiday season