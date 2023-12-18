Pomerleau family holiday party benefits local children and families

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday tradition celebrated 43 years in Burlington on Sunday.

The Queen City’s Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront Department hosted the annual Pomerleau family holiday party, with nearly 300 people in attendance.

The event benefits local children and families and is offered to kids and their caregivers throughout Burlington who utilize the services of local agencies. Kids enjoyed live music, crafts, free gifts and books, magicians, artists and, of course, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Volunteers also helped register kids for the Parks Department’s winter programs and summer camps free of charge.

