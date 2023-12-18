How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Reindeer spread holiday cheer in Waterbury

By Sophia Thomas
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two of Santa’s iconic reindeer stopped by Waterbury to spread holiday cheer.

Dasher and Cupid drew a crowd outside Bridgeside Books, stealing hearts of Vermonters big and small. A handful of local businesses hosted the Reindeer Rendezvous Sunday.

When not working for Santa, the reindeer hail from Vermont Reindeer Farm in West Charleston, the only farm in the state with reindeer. Visiting the reindeer is becoming a holiday tradition for Waterbury’s Landon Simard.

“Last year they were quite a bit smaller,” Simard recalled. “Their antlers were smaller. I can tell that they’re a lot bigger now.”

Vermont Reindeer Farm also houses Prancer, their very first reindeer from 14 years ago. Vermonters can see the entire herd by making an appointment to visit the farm.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester gunfire investigation.
Gunfire incident in Colchester
file
Sheldon bus driver charged after hitting student
File image
2 Mass. women arrested in kidnapping investigation
CityPlace
CityPlace takes shape over Burlington skyline
Noah Kahan performed songs for patients at the UVM Children’s Hospital in Burlington Friday.
Noah Kahan gives surprise holiday concert at UVM Children’s Hospital

Latest News

A new initiative to bring local businesses to Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport.
Bringing local businesses to the Burlington International Airport
Two of Santa's iconic reindeer stopped by Waterbury to spread holiday cheer.
Reindeer Rendezvous in Waterbury
Last-minute shoppers can add book-worms to their gift list.
A new chapter on giving books as gifts
Deep snow is making for a great start to the ski season in Vermont.
Ski season ramps up this ‘Deep-Cember’