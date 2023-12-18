Reindeer spread holiday cheer in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two of Santa’s iconic reindeer stopped by Waterbury to spread holiday cheer.

Dasher and Cupid drew a crowd outside Bridgeside Books, stealing hearts of Vermonters big and small. A handful of local businesses hosted the Reindeer Rendezvous Sunday.

When not working for Santa, the reindeer hail from Vermont Reindeer Farm in West Charleston, the only farm in the state with reindeer. Visiting the reindeer is becoming a holiday tradition for Waterbury’s Landon Simard.

“Last year they were quite a bit smaller,” Simard recalled. “Their antlers were smaller. I can tell that they’re a lot bigger now.”

Vermont Reindeer Farm also houses Prancer, their very first reindeer from 14 years ago. Vermonters can see the entire herd by making an appointment to visit the farm.

