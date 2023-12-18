How to help
Robberies in Lyndon and St. Johnsbury

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Lyndon and St. Johnsbury are looking for a suspect wanted for a pair of armed robberies.

Vermont state troopers say around 1:00p.m. on Sunday, a man entered Nick’s Gas N Go on Main Street in Lyndonville and displayed a firearm in an attempt to steal cash from the store. No one was injured an the suspect fled the scene.

At 6:00p.m., state police believe the same man entered the Center Tower gas station in St. Johnsbury, where he stole some money from the register when the clerk opened it. Again, no one was injured and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. Anyone with information on the incidents can contact Vermont state police.

