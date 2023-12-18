How to help
Schumer concludes annual tour of every New York county for 25th time

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer-File photo
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer-File photo(WWNY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer concluded his annual tour of all 62 counties in New York state on Monday, marking the Democrat’s 25th year of completing the tradition.

The New York senator wrapped up his tour in Hudson, a city located in the upper Hudson Valley. This year marks the third year he has completed the tour as the Democratic leader of the Senate.

“So many of the ideas that I have gotten and turned into major pieces of legislation come from visiting the counties. You cannot do your job as senator unless you’re actually there,” Schumer told The Associated Press. “Doing the tour helps me craft better legislation and then helps me bring back money to New York.”

This year’s tour was especially important because of investments made towards a variety of communities across the state, including money towards expanding research into chip technology in Albany, the state’s capital, he said.

Schumer said he plans to continue the tradition next year.

