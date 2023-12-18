Ski season ramps up this ‘Deep-Cember’

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway, and in Vermont, the local riders and turners have a special name for this month in particular.

Some are calling this snowy season ‘deep-cember’ due to the increase of natural snow on the hills this November and December.

Lauren Lande of Waterbury has been skiing since she was a kid, and now she’s hitting the slopes with her own children. “This is a special year for Mad River because we don’t always get to ski all of the terrain, but this year we are, so that’s awesome,” she said.

Ry Young of Mad River Glen says that because of the deep snow, the ski season began without a hitch. “So far it’s been really good,” he said, “we’ve seen about 30 to 60 inches of snow so far this season, which was a good portion of our entire season snowfall total last year.”

Young is also getting ready for an upcoming spike in the temps, which means rain. “We were already scheduled to be closed Monday, and Tuesday we’ll have to take a look at what the storm does on the back end when we do reopen on Wednesday, and we’ll certainly hope to get the single chair open again,” he said.

Jeff Domeland of Warren says he’s surprised with the amount of snow Vermont has seen so far this winter. “I’ve skied more to this point than I can remember skiing years past,” he said, I’ve been skiing here over 20 years and I don’t remember having this much snow this early.”

Smaller operations like Mad River Glen say it’s easier for them to adapt to the changes in weather, and their customers and employees are used to it.

