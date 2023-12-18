How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Ski season ramps up this ‘Deep-Cember’

By Jessica Tara
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway, and in Vermont, the local riders and turners have a special name for this month in particular.

Some are calling this snowy season ‘deep-cember’ due to the increase of natural snow on the hills this November and December.

Lauren Lande of Waterbury has been skiing since she was a kid, and now she’s hitting the slopes with her own children. “This is a special year for Mad River because we don’t always get to ski all of the terrain, but this year we are, so that’s awesome,” she said.

Ry Young of Mad River Glen says that because of the deep snow, the ski season began without a hitch. “So far it’s been really good,” he said, “we’ve seen about 30 to 60 inches of snow so far this season, which was a good portion of our entire season snowfall total last year.”

Young is also getting ready for an upcoming spike in the temps, which means rain. “We were already scheduled to be closed Monday, and Tuesday we’ll have to take a look at what the storm does on the back end when we do reopen on Wednesday, and we’ll certainly hope to get the single chair open again,” he said.

Jeff Domeland of Warren says he’s surprised with the amount of snow Vermont has seen so far this winter. “I’ve skied more to this point than I can remember skiing years past,” he said, I’ve been skiing here over 20 years and I don’t remember having this much snow this early.”

Smaller operations like Mad River Glen say it’s easier for them to adapt to the changes in weather, and their customers and employees are used to it.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester gunfire investigation.
Gunfire incident in Colchester
file
Sheldon bus driver charged after hitting student
File image
2 Mass. women arrested in kidnapping investigation
CityPlace
CityPlace takes shape over Burlington skyline
Noah Kahan performed songs for patients at the UVM Children’s Hospital in Burlington Friday.
Noah Kahan gives surprise holiday concert at UVM Children’s Hospital

Latest News

A new initiative to bring local businesses to Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport.
Bringing local businesses to the Burlington International Airport
Two of Santa's iconic reindeer stopped by Waterbury to spread holiday cheer.
Reindeer Rendezvous in Waterbury
Last-minute shoppers can add book-worms to their gift list.
A new chapter on giving books as gifts
Deep snow is making for a great start to the ski season in Vermont.
Ski season ramps up this ‘Deep-Cember’
Two of Santa's iconic reindeer stopped by Waterbury to spread holiday cheer.
Reindeer spread holiday cheer in Waterbury