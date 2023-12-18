Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs sues state over gun restrictions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs is suing the state of Vermont over what they call unconstitutional gun rights restrictions.

They’re challenging Vermont’s 72-hour waiting period law and its ban on standard capacity firearm magazines.

The organization’s president, Chris Bradley, says the restrictions infringe on Vermonters’ rights to self-defense. In a statement, Bradley said, in part: “The Supreme Court made it clear that governments may not impose arbitrary and pointless restrictions like Vermont’s waiting period and its ban on commonly-owned, standard-capacity magazines. These restrictions unconstitutionally infringe on Vermonters’ fundamental right to self-defense and must be struck down.”

The VTFSC is a nonprofit association of 45 Vermont sporting clubs with a combined membership of more than 14,500 people.

