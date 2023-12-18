How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs sues state over gun restrictions

The Vermont Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs is suing the state of Vermont over what they call...
The Vermont Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs is suing the state of Vermont over what they call unconstitutional gun rights restrictions. - File photo((AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File))
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs is suing the state of Vermont over what they call unconstitutional gun rights restrictions.

They’re challenging Vermont’s 72-hour waiting period law and its ban on standard capacity firearm magazines.

The organization’s president, Chris Bradley, says the restrictions infringe on Vermonters’ rights to self-defense. In a statement, Bradley said, in part: “The Supreme Court made it clear that governments may not impose arbitrary and pointless restrictions like Vermont’s waiting period and its ban on commonly-owned, standard-capacity magazines. These restrictions unconstitutionally infringe on Vermonters’ fundamental right to self-defense and must be struck down.”

The VTFSC is a nonprofit association of 45 Vermont sporting clubs with a combined membership of more than 14,500 people.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Boyer
Sheldon bus driver charged with hitting student
Moretown
Heavy rain triggers flooding, closing roads and schools
This man is the suspect in two robberies committed on Sunday, December 17.
Police searching for suspect in Lyndon, St. Johnsbury robberies
Williston volunteers work to rescue an injured goose.
‘Honk’ for help answered in Williston
Vermont state police are asking the public for help after an all-girls summer camp in Newbury...
Newbury girls summer camp vandalized

Latest News

Moretown
Heavy rain triggers flooding, closing roads and schools
Police say one man was killed in a crash in Enosburg on Sunday night.
Police investigating fatal crash in Enosburg
The city of Burlington and the University of Vermont have reached a new agreement on student...
Burlington, UVM reach new housing agreement
Heavy rain has triggered flooding in some parts of our region, closing roads and even some...
Heavy rain triggers flooding, closing roads and schools