Video released of Vt. man’s arrest for allegedly ‘flipping off’ trooper

Video has now been released of an incident where a Vermont man was arrested after allegedly...
Video has now been released of an incident where a Vermont man was arrested after allegedly using his middle finger to “flip off” a state trooper.(Courtesy: Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Video has now been released of an incident where a Vermont man was arrested after allegedly using his middle finger to “flip off” a state trooper.

In 2018, Gregory Bombard was pulled over by Tpr. Jay Riggen who claimed Bombard flipped him off.

Now, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has joined Bombard’s legal team and released this video showing his arrest.

They claim his arrest was retaliation for protected, free speech.

Click here to see the full video.

