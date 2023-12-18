How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Williston P.D. holds sobriety checkpoints this holiday season

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Making sure Vermonters are staying sober on the roads this holiday season. That is the goal of the Williston Police Department.

Williston P.D. is working with other law enforcement to conduct sobriety checkpoints across Chittenden County this December. The checkpoints are meant to deter people who drive under the influence of alcohol or illegal narcotics. They will also check to make sure car seats are installed correctly.

Williston P.D. remind drivers to wear seat belts, and not to drink and drive.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file
Sheldon bus driver charged after hitting student
Williston volunteers work to rescue an injured goose.
‘Honk’ for help answered in Williston
file
Newbury girls summer camp vandalized
Colchester gunfire investigation.
Gunfire incident in Colchester
Donating backpacks of essentials to children in foster care nationwide.
All hands on deck in Rutland to help kids in foster care

Latest News

File Photo
Manure spreading ban in effect for winter
16-year-old opens antique shop in St. Albans
16-year-old opens antique shop in St. Albans
Police lights
N.H. vehicle collision results in death
This man is the suspect in two robberies committed on Sunday, December 17.
Robberies in Lyndon and St. Johnsbury