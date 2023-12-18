Williston P.D. holds sobriety checkpoints this holiday season

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Making sure Vermonters are staying sober on the roads this holiday season. That is the goal of the Williston Police Department.

Williston P.D. is working with other law enforcement to conduct sobriety checkpoints across Chittenden County this December. The checkpoints are meant to deter people who drive under the influence of alcohol or illegal narcotics. They will also check to make sure car seats are installed correctly.

Williston P.D. remind drivers to wear seat belts, and not to drink and drive.

