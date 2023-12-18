How to help
YCQM DEC. 17, 2023

By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on ‘You Can Quote Me’ Channel 3 news investigates drug treatment in Vermont. What recovery looks like for the people living it.

Plus investing in infants. Why the state treasurer wants to give 32-hundred dollars to babies born in Vermont.

Also a new poll raises questions about how Vermonters feel about our elected officials and the direction of Vermont. The poll was conducted by Utah based ‘Frederick Polls’.

