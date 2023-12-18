YCQM DEC. 17, 2023

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on ‘You Can Quote Me’ Channel 3 news investigates drug treatment in Vermont. What recovery looks like for the people living it.

Plus investing in infants. Why the state treasurer wants to give 32-hundred dollars to babies born in Vermont.

Also a new poll raises questions about how Vermonters feel about our elected officials and the direction of Vermont. The poll was conducted by Utah based ‘Frederick Polls’.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.