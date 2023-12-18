BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Steadier and heavier rain showers continue here through the morning. While there won’t be wet snow for the morning commute this time, there will be ponding on the roads due to heavy rain, so make sure to slow down and allow extra time if you’re traveling. Remember, turn around, don’t drown. Rain begins to lighten up and taper off as we head towards this afternoon, but all said and done, most could be talking about 1-3″ of total rainfall. Temperatures are very mild today, in the 50s for most. A cold front will begin to clear through the region, bringing a few light snow showers tonight and into tomorrow. We’re not looking at a lot of snow by any means far. Northwestern New York could run 1-3″ with much of the region only talking about a Tr-1″, but the upper elevations of Greens could see 1-3″ tonight into Tuesday. Overnight lows fall back into the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

As far as wind is concerned, the threat of widespread strong wind isn’t high, thankfully. That said, some southeast wind gusts to 55 MPH may occur along the western slopes of the Green Mountains into Bennington County and Coos County, New Hampshire. The best chance for this will be Monday morning into early afternoon. Scattered power outages are possible as a result.

Through the rest of this week, we are looking quieter, with a good amount of sunshine for Wednesday and the weekend. Temperatures are cooler in the low to mid-30s as we head through the rest of the extended forecast.

Have a great Monday, stay dry, stay safe.

-Peter Kvietkauskas

