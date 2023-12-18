BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -It was like July in December on this Monday . . . but not at all in a good way. The powerful storm system that came up the east coast hammered us with way too much rain. Combined with record high temperatures in the 50s and 60s, which melted a lot of the snow already on the ground, we ended up with widespread flooding issues - not what anyone wants the week before Christmas.

The storm will be quickly moving out during the evening hours and taking the last of the rain along with it. Then the second part of the storm will swing through as we get into the day on Tuesday. That part of the storm is much weaker, but it has colder air with a few snow showers. Any snow will only amount to a dusting to around 3″ in some of the higher elevations by the end of Tuesday.

After that, we are looking at a nice stretch of weather that is going to last right through Christmas. Each day for the rest of the week and through the weekend will feature lots of sunshine and near normal temperatures It will be just a little colder than normal for that first day of winter on Thursday, and also on Friday. Then temperatures rebound as we get into the holiday weekend.

And it looks like we will finally break that pattern of getting a big storm system every Sunday & Monday like we have the last 4 weeks. This time around, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are looking just fine.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor the flooding situation, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air, online, and on-the-go. -Gary

