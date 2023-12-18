BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rain will continue overnight and become heavy at times after midnight. It will also become windy. While there won’t be wet snow for the morning commute this time, there will be ponding on the roads due to heavy rain, so make sure to slow down and allow extra time if you’re traveling. The rain will continue to be heavy at times through early Monday afternoon, then start to taper off late in the day. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is likely, with locally 3 to even 4 inches of rain possible. This combined with significant snowmelt will cause rivers to rise, with minor to moderate flooding possible. It will be a mild day, with highs in the 40s in New York, and 50s in Vermont and New Hampshire. A few spots may even hit 60 degrees.

As far as wind is concerned, the threat for widespread strong wind isn’t high, thankfully. That said, some southeast wind gusts to 55 mph may occur along the western slopes of the Green Mountains into Bennington County, and also Coos County, New Hampshire. The best chance for this will be Monday morning into early afternoon. Scattered power outages are possible in these areas.

The main portion of the storm will quickly move out Monday night, though a trailing trough will keep snow showers around into Tuesday. A trace to 2 inches accumulation is possible, especially in the mountains, so the morning commute could be a little slippery, though nothing serious. Tuesday will be colder, with highs in the 30s.

Winter officially arrives Thursday at 10:27 PM. The rest of the week will be tranquil and decent, with generally partly sunny skies right into Christmas Eve. Highs will be in the 30s, with lows in the teens and 20s. Though the chance of a White Christmas might be disappointing this year, conditions are looking good if you have travel plans into Christmas Day.

