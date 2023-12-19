How to help
4 men arrested in New Hampshire vandalism investigation

Brandon Teeter, Samuel Bathrick, Devin Croteau and Zachery Fuller
Brandon Teeter, Samuel Bathrick, Devin Croteau and Zachery Fuller(Courtesy: Newport, NH, Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police have arrested four men in connection with a vandalism investigation in Newport, New Hampshire.

Newport police say a series of vandalism incidents-- including more than $100,000 in school bus damage-- and several racially motivated graffiti incidents led them to arrest and charge the four suspects.

Police say the men are Brandon Teeter, 24, of Newport, New Hampshire; Samuel Bathrick, 27, of Claremont, New Hampshire; Devin Croteau, 22, of Newport, New Hampshire; and Zachery Fuller, 30, of Newport, New Hampshire.

The men face charges of criminal mischief and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief. They are also being investigated by the state’s civil rights unit for their possibly hate-motivated acts.

