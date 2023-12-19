Burlington man to be sentenced in 2017 cleaver murder

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man convicted in the 2017 murder of his wife is expected to learn his sentence on Wednesday. The sentencing hearing for Aita Gurung got underway Tuesday in Burlington after months of delays over his mental competence.

Gurung was convicted by a jury in November 2022 of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife and second-degree murder in the attack on his mother-in-law.

Both sides Tuesday acknowledged the complicated case, including delays caused by ongoing competency evaluations of his mental state after being transferred from the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital to the Springfield prison. But state prosecutors still contend Gurung is aware of his crime.

“The state maintains that he did not hear any command hallucinations. The state believes that the defendant killed his wife because he could,” said Vt. Asst. Attorney General Rosemary Kennedy.

Defense lawyer Sandra Lee says the case is an example of the ongoing failure of the state’s judicial process to address those in Gurung’s circumstances. “It failed him. Mr. Gurung was allowed to leave against the medical advice and within an hour and a half he killed his wife,” she said.

“No matter what the one that I call my son-in-law -- that person -- may he get the hardest of the punishment and may my granddaughter get justice,” Gurung’s mother-in-law, Thulsa Rimal, said through a translator.

Gurung’s juvenile daughter also addressed the pain caused by Gurung’s act. “When you killed her, I went through a lot, a lot of things happened overnight that made my mental health really bad for quite a while. It was your actions, but I have had the consequences,” she said.

One of Gurung’s lawyers read a letter to the court from Gurung: “Your honor, six years ago I did a terrible thing and killed my lovely wife and hurt my mother-in-law.”

Then, Gurung addressed the court, making some of the few comments he has made in the case. “I killed my wife and I’m so sorry,” he said.

The judge is expected to announce Gurung’s sentence on Wednesday.

