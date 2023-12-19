Colchester man threatens Burlington office workers with a knife

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is behind bars after threatening office workers in Burlington with a knife.

Burlington police say 40-year-old Jason Casey entered the offices of Vermonters for Criminal Justice Reform and engaged in what they are calling ‘tumultuous, threatening behavior’, yelling at employees of the office and making stabbing gestures with the knife.

One worker attempted to de-escalate the situation while others rushed away to safety before officers arrived. Burlington police also say this is not Casey’s first police encounter, and he has a history with the department.

