Keene Valley major routes damaged by flooding

KEENE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Routes 73 and 9N, major roads in and out of New York’s Keene Valley, were impacted by flooding Monday when the AuSable River jumped its banks.

Town officials in Keene and Keene Valley were picking up the pieces Tuesday following flooding across the county.

“Where I’m standing now was underwater yesterday. We had a number of houses flooded but fortunately no emergencies, no emergency evacuations,” said Keene Town Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson. He says the damage also extended to Marcy Field and damage to Hurricane Road. He says damage to Route 73 could impact the area the most. “Cuts us off from grocery shopping, the tourism business depends on that road. So, concerned about that repair and how long that will take,” Wilson said.

McDonough’s Valley Hardware in Keene was prepared for the high water. “We have a pump set out back and we ended up getting some water in that was going up almost to the furnace, so we pumped it out,” said the store’s Rick Lapier.

While roads and some homes were damaged by Monday’s night storm, Wilson says it could have been a lot worse if not for flood mitigation measures efforts following Tropical Storm Irene. “All the work we have done in the past 12 years did its job,” he said.

Local officials will now tally up the damage across Essex County to see if it collectively meets the threshold for outside assistance.

Wilson says his main concern is making repairs before winter weather complicates efforts. “Can we get the materials we need before the weather closes in and make the repairs we need,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.