Missing Westminster man found

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a missing Westminster man has been located and is safe.

The Vermont State Police over the weekend reported Hugh Bedward, 59, was last heard from about three weeks ago and that while not suspicious, there were concerns for his welfare.

Police on Tuesday said they were able to locate and speak with Bedward and that he is well and not in need of assistance.

