How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

More than 300K air fryers sold at Walmart, Target and Kohl’s recalled

Empower Brands is recalling two models of the Power XL Vortex dual-basket air fryer, DUAF-005...
Empower Brands is recalling two models of the Power XL Vortex dual-basket air fryer, DUAF-005 (left) and DUAF-10 (right), according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.(Empower Brands via the Consumer Product Safety Commission.)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 300,000 air fryers sold at popular retail stores are being recalled.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Empower Brands is recalling two models of their air fryers.

The agency has received more than 40 reports of the food baskets breaking apart during use, including three reports of burns. According to the alert, the plastic connector that’s used to connect the two baskets inside the units can break during use and as a result, pose a burn hazard.

The recall applies to air fryers labeled Power XL Vortex dual-basket air fryer model numbers DUAF-005 and DUAF-10.

They come in black or cinnamon colors.

The recalled air fryers were sold at popular retail stores such as Walmart, Target, and Kohl’s, between August 2021 through October of this year.

Consumers can receive a full refund by contacting Empower Brands.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moretown
Heavy rain triggers flooding, closing roads and schools
Police say one man was killed in a crash in Enosburg on Sunday night.
Police investigating fatal crash in Enosburg
Video has now been released of an incident where a Vermont man was arrested after allegedly...
Video released of Vt. man’s arrest for allegedly ‘flipping off’ trooper
A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash on Route 16 in Pinkham’s Grant on Sunday. - File...
New Hampshire woman killed in crash
This man is the suspect in two robberies committed on Sunday, December 17.
Police searching for suspect in Lyndon, St. Johnsbury robberies

Latest News

Gov. Kathy Hochul-File photo
New York will set up a commission to consider reparations for slavery
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6,...
Ex-Proud Boys leader is sentenced to over 3 years in prison for Capitol riot plot
Flooding in Barre. Courtesy: Paul Perry
WATCH LIVE: Scott to give update on state’s response to flooding
FILE - Old-growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon River Trail, June 25, 2004, in Mt....
Biden administration moves to protect oldest trees as climate change brings more fires, pests