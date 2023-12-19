People pack Burlington’s 2nd public safety forum

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was standing room only at Burlington City Hall on Tuesday evening for the second of two public safety talks, where Burlington officials and state lawmakers answered questions from the community.

As of July 1, 2020, Burlington had 92 sworn police officers. City councilors then cut the police budget, leaving the force with just 69 officers as of Dec. 1.

Police calls are up 3% since 2018, when the force had more than 100 officers. And incidents are up 42% from this time in 2021.

Drug overdoses are skyrocketing. There have been more than 400 this year alone compared to just 100 in 2020.

Property crimes are down from this time last year but incidents are triple what they were in 2020, before the mass exodus of community officers.

The first forum took place last week, where the conversation focused on gun and drug crime.

At this second forum, state and local officials discussed open drug abuse and property crime in Burlington. Those are two of the biggest issues the Queen City faces today.

A panel of seven, including Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George answered the community’s pressing questions and shared hopeful plans of action at local, state and even federal levels.

Anyone struggling with substance abuse can visit VTHelplink.org or call their hotline at 802-565-LINK for help.

