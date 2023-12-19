PROGRAMMING NOTE: Catamount Corner airs on WCAX at 6:30 pm; 6 pm news shortened
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A programming note for Tuesday, Dec. 19-- a new episode of Catamount Corner will air on Channel 3.
Our Jack Fitzsimmons and Michael Dugan take a look back at 2023 for the Cats with UVM’s athletic director.
Plus, a special 3-point contest between Michael and a Catamount sharpshooter.
Catamount Corner airs at 6:30 p.m. That means the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m. will only be a half hour. The CBS Evening News will air at 7 p.m. as usual.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.