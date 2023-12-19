Reopened Londonderry store goes through flood drill again

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Oftentimes, disasters bring out the best in people. That’s something a store owner in Londonderry has seen firsthand after once again faced with flooding.

Employees at Jelley’s Deli in Londonderry restack the shelves roughly 24 hours after they emptied them.

“We were watching the river and we were very much aware that it was rising,” said store owner Beverly Jelley.

Rising water is something they know all too well. July flooding wrecked pretty much everything in the store and they were only ready to reopen a month and a half ago. “I mean, I wasn’t going to walk away and just shut the door and let everything go again,” Jelley said. And like the days that followed July floods, she got some help.

“I just stopped by to see how everyone was doing and I got here and there were six or seven of them filling up totes,” said Russell Pike, who married into the Jelley family. He doesn’t usually work at the store but spent Monday packing up the inventory. “I went to the house, grabbed a trailer, came back, grabbed more stuff, and then within an hour there was a lot of townspeople here.”

Dozens of community members ended up filling six snowmobile trailers with store inventory as water flooded the parking lot. “We know that she has had tough times with the water before so everybody just sprang into action,” Pike said.

Unlike July, the water just barely entered the store this time around. Only a little mud remained in the parking lot a day later and the nearby river was almost back to normal levels. But storms these days are taking their toll on Jelley in other ways. “Every time it rains hard, I turn into a different person -- I think and just worry,” she said.

However, as the products are once again placed on the shelves to be sold, profits are not the only thing Jelley is getting in return. “Boy, do I have support here in this town,” she said.

At 81 years old, Jelley says she has no plans to retire, so she says similar actions will likely need to be taken for future storms.

