The U.S. Department of Labor reinvestigates a Vt. excavation company over retaliation allegations

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Department of Labor is reinvestigating a Vermont business for repeated retaliation.

According to the Department of Labor, Bevins Excavating in Milton terminated a worker for asking to be paid in compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act. They agreed to a settlement back in May, but the D.O.L. says since then, Bevins Excavating has retaliated against workers who benefitted from the first investigation.

The D.O.L. says the company’s treasurer made posts to social media, calling an ex-employee ‘disgruntled’, and blaming them for media coverage of the settlement and encouraging people to examine the employee’s background. It’s also alleged that the company’s president made negative statements regarding the employees who reported them.

The department is seeking injunctive relief and punitive damages in its complaint.

