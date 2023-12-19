How to help
The U.S. Department of Labor reinvestigates a Vt. excavation company over retaliation allegations

May, 7, 2020, file photo.
FILE(J. Scott Applewhite | J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Department of Labor is reinvestigating a Vermont business for repeated retaliation.

According to the Department of Labor, Bevins Excavating in Milton terminated a worker for asking to be paid in compliance with the Fair Labor Standards Act. They agreed to a settlement back in May, but the D.O.L. says since then, Bevins Excavating has retaliated against workers who benefitted from the first investigation.

The D.O.L. says the company’s treasurer made posts to social media, calling an ex-employee ‘disgruntled’, and blaming them for media coverage of the settlement and encouraging people to examine the employee’s background. It’s also alleged that the company’s president made negative statements regarding the employees who reported them.

The department is seeking injunctive relief and punitive damages in its complaint.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

