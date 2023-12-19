Vermont nurses returning to long-term care facilities

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Long-term care facilities in Vermont took a hit during COVID. As they recover, one facility is gearing up to hire a team of all-local nurses.

Nursing homes across Vermont are just now starting to bounce back from COVID, hiring more staff and bringing in new residents.

“Well, I think there was a lot of it too. In a place like this, now, has been very helpful I think,” said Gloria Krahn, who has been a resident at the Mayo Healthcare nursing home in Northfield for several years.

Krahn says during COVID it was very isolating: no visitors, fewer people out of their rooms and fewer nurses in the hallways. But now she’s thrilled that more Vermont nurses are returning to the facility.

“I think it’s great, well. You know somebody, you can really help them if you have to. How they are feeling and keep them going,” Krahn said.

Many health care workers left the profession during the pandemic. According to data from the state, in January 2022, 440 nursing facility beds in Vermont-- about 15% of the total 2,923 licensed beds-- were offline due to lack of staffing. Now, only 130 beds are offline.

Megan Tierney-Ward, the deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging & Independent Living, says the pandemic affected every nursing home in the state. So much so, that the state had to provide resources in the form of extra cash for nursing homes to find traveling nurses. They say that changed the game of health care work.

“The focus should be on having Vermonters helping Vermonters, but also attracting people to become Vermonters, right? So I think it’s that combination,” Tierney-Ward said.

Right now, Mayo Healthcare relies on contracts with traveling nurses, but soon they will have all Vermont nurses caring for residents, something rare among any health care facility in the state.

“Folks are very proud of their Vermonterness. When you have that affinity with a resident and you talk about the next town over, or maybe that you knew their neighbor or family members or the road that they lived on. That you can really build a rapport with folks,” said Crystal Peterson, the manager of the Mayor Healthcare rehab unit.

Mayo Healthcare will have all of their traveling nurses filtered out by Christmas Eve, and they are going to continue their mission with Vermonters serving Vermonters.

