VTF&W establishes coyote hunting season

File Photo
File Photo(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board voted to establish a season for trapping and hunting coyotes.

The new regulation means that coyotes can be hunted with dogs as of January 1st, 2024.

The season will run from December 15th through March 31st each year with hunting hours from half an hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset.

The season for trapping coyotes remains the same, and there is an open season for hunting coyotes without dogs.

